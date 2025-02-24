How Impactful Will Raiders Tom Brady Be In Free Agency?
One of the biggest moves the Las Vegas Raiders made last season was bringing in Tom Brady as a minority owner of the Silver and Black.
Owner Mark Davis's decision has already paid off this offseason. Since Brady came on board, Davis had said that Brady would have a major input in every decision the team makes in the offseason, and he has done just that.
Davis and Brady brought in new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Carroll is a proven winner in any team he has coached. And Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers in the NFL.
Now Raider Nation will get to see Brady in his first free agency as minority owner.
"Now we will see how the Brady effect takes shape in free agents. Will Brady be able to get free agents to sign with the Raiders next month? We know that Brady will probably have the final say in who the Raiders take at the quarterback position this offseason," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
"The threshold test will be the team’s looming quarterback move. Can he persuade Stafford to come to the Raiders? Can Brady deliver Rodgers? They’ve already been linked to Sam Darnold. Would he go to the Raiders for the same money that someone else is offering? Or maybe even less?"
"Most importantly, can Brady help the Raiders get their first choice at the position? We’ll never know who their first choice was, because no team is going to introduce a new player by telling the world."
“There’s someone else we wanted more.” Internally, however, it’ll be the first test of Brady’s ability to help deliver the guy the Raiders have targeted."
The Raiders have done a great job establishing that they are going all in for the 2025 NFL season. They are not waiting to rebuild, they want to win now and Carroll has made that clear to everyone in the NFL and his team.
Brady was brought in to deliver major decisions in the franchise. Brady will have his shot of doing it again in free agency and then in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Brady effect is here but will it work in the Raiders' favor this offseason?
The offseason for the Raiders is one of the biggest, if not the biggest in franchise history.
