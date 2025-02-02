Raiders Tom Brady Speaks on the Mediocrity In Today's NFL
One of the biggest moves the Las Vegas Raiders made last season was bringing in Tom Brady as a minority owner of the Silver and Black.
Owner Mark Davis's decision has already paid off this offseason. Since Brady came on board, Davis had said that Brady would have a major input in every decision the team makes in the offseason, and he has done just that.
Davis and Brady brought in new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Carroll is a proven winner in any team he has coached. And Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers in the NFL. Spytek was also Brady's teammate from their days at the University of Michigan.
Brady recently spoke about how the game has changed since he was in the league and throughout his playing career. Brady had an interesting take on how the NFL is heading in the wrong direction.
"I think there is a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL," said Brady on The Stephen A. Smith Show. "I do not see the excellent that I have seen in the past. I think the coaching is not as good as it was. I think the development of young players is as good as it was. The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. So, I just think the product in my opinion is less than what it has been."
"I look at a lot of players like Ray Lewis and Rodney Harrison and Ronnie Lott and guys that impacted the game in a certain way and every hit they would have made would have been a penalty. You hear coaches complaining about their own player being tackled and not necessarily, why don't they talk to their player about how to protect themselves."
"We used to work on the fundamentals of those things all the time. Now they are trying to be regulated all the time. Offensive players need to protect themselves. It is not up to the defensive player to protect the offensive players. A defensive player needs to protect himself. I did not throw the ball to certain areas because I was afraid that players were going to get knocked out. That is the reality"
