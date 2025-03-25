Raiders' Tom Brady Opens Up with Truth Bomb
The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the greatest football player of all time on their side in minority owner Tom Brady.
His winning pedigree and experience around top-notch football cultures and efficient organizations has already done wonders for the Silver and Black and owner Mark Davis. The Raiders were able to land a veteran, proven winner at head coach in Pete Carroll and Brady's connections secured the best general manager candidate on the market -- John Spytek.
Brady owes a good portion of his success to his former head coach, eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick. The two had a well-documented rocky relationship at the end of their New England tenure, and Tom Brady recently opened up about it on his website.
"For me, it was a creeping decision that lived passively in the back of mind for 2-3 years until March of 2020 when a whirlwind of a few days made me realize that a decision was coming sooner rather than later,” wrote Brady. “The reality was, after twenty years together, a natural tension had developed between where Coach Belichick and I were headed in our careers, and where the Patriots were moving as a franchise. It was the kind of tension that or one of us reassessing our priorities.”
“What I ended up with was a list of about twenty things that I then ranked and graded on a weighted scale from 1 to 3. The presence of skill players was a 3 in terms of importance, for example, and the Bucs graded out as a 3 because of guys like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin The same was true for the head coach. That was a 3 in importance, and Tampa scored a 3 with Bruce Arians. Game day weather was a 2, practice weather was a 3. Financial compensation was on the list, obviously, but it wasn’t first, it probably wasn’t even top 10, and it definitely didn’t rank as a 3 in importance. In the end, I chose Tampa, almost exactly five years ago now, because, in the aggregate, it graded out higher than New England along those twenty or so dimensions.”
Brady linked up with Spytek (former Michigan teammate and then-assistant general manager) in Tampa Bay, where he would win that historic seventh Super Bowl ring.
Now, the two will look to do it again in the desert.
