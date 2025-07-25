WATCH: Raiders RB Raheem Mostert Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have made several moves this offseason to help improve what was the worst ground game in the National Football League last season. In addition to drafting Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders also added veteran back Raheem Mostert.
Mostert's skill set should fit well with Jeanty and with Chip Kelly's play calling. Mostert spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following minicamp, defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You've seen some different, new eras with the Raiders, obviously, three coaching regimes in three years, so far, what can you identify that just feels different right now?
Crosby: "I would just say, it starts when you walk in the building, and I feel like Pete [Carroll] just does such a good job of creating a culture and an environment where you're looking forward to being here. You should, like, we're playing a kid's game at the end of the day, but it's also the most competitive environment, with a bunch of alpha males trying to take each other's heads off at the same time. But it's one of the hardest jobs on the planet.
There's a reason why there's only .0001 percent of people that can do it, because it's not normal. And Pete creates that culture, that energy, where everyone knows it's hard. You're going to work your ass off, you're going to put in all the work, but you've got a whole group and an organization of people that all got to be on the same wavelength and go in the same direction. That's one of the hardest things you could do. That's why there's only 32 of the head coaching jobs in the world. But I think Pete just does an incredible job with that. He just makes it fun and enjoyable every day. You wake up in the morning, it's 5am and I'm fired up and excited to be in the building and get after it with the guys."
Q: You've had your first couple of chances to be out there with the rookie D linemen like Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Jah Joyner, what are your first initial thoughts on them?
Crosby: "Yeah, they've been awesome. Honestly, just attention to detail, I think with rookies, you don't want rookies coming in and thinking they've got all the answers. You come in, you stay humble, be quiet, and just get to work. And I can say that truly about all those guys, they're not in there acting an ass or doing anything out of pocket. They're just coming in and showing up and working and putting their body on the line and flying around in individual and doing everything they're asked. So, that's all you can ask for truly, like those guys have been really awesome additions, and they have a ton of talent. I think they're going to help our team win. So that's ultimately all that matters at the end of the day. I think those guys are coming in with the right attitude and off to a great start."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take