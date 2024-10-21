Latest Blunder Keeps Raiders Winless at SoFi Stadium
The Las Vegas Raiders have a case of deja vu as they continue to be plagued by the same issues weekly.
The Raiders traveled to Los Angeles to face the Los Angeles Rams, one of the few teams in the National Football League with a worse record than them heading into Sunday’s matchup. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce believed Sunday’s loss to the Patriots boiled down to a few things.
“We have to take care of the ball,” Pierce said after Sunday's loss. “Three interceptions and a sack-fumble. The football is the most important thing. We have to take care of it. We have to be smart with the ball. At the end, we were trying to make a shot, get that one. The other ones, we just have to do a better job taking care of the ball.”
Since last season, the Raiders have been one of the least penalized teams in the National Football League under Pierce. Sunday against the Rams, the Raiders were penalized ten times for 80 yards, including late in the game, on a crucial offensive play that would significantly impact the game.
With the Raiders on the goal line down by eight points late in the game, Las Vegas was called for holding, which made a fourth-and-short attempt a fourth-and-long attempt. This led to the Raiders kicking a field goal with just minutes left on the clock instead of trying for the game-tying score.
It was yet another week in which the Raiders seemingly did everything imaginable to beat themselves. Pierce said he and his coaching staff will continue working hard with the team to help them reduce penalties and turnovers.
“Penalties: those pre-snap penalties are unacceptable," Pierce said. "[Fixing those issues] start with the players and coaches as well. Again, we just have to keep dialed into it. For the most part, we do pretty good, and we bumped into another one this week.”
While Pierce’s words may seem like lip service, the Raiders have usually done a solid job of eliminating penalties in the game following a penalty-ridden performance. Either way, Pierce must find a way to right the ship before the season officially becomes lost for the Silver and Black. The Raiders hope Sunday's loss to the Rams is the season's low point.
