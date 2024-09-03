Latest News About Taylor Swift's Involvement With Chiefs is Good For Raiders
For the fans who have long been over the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift era, there is one fact that they can all agree on no matter the varying levels of irritation and who exactly absorbs their ire.
It just doesn't stop. Perhaps it will never stop.
The Las Vegas Raiders were able to score a victory on Christmas Day last season, beating the Chiefs in Arrowhead and "ruining" the couple's first holiday season together.
Outside of that, for those who don't care for their feeds jam-packed with the relationship between the league's best tight end and the world's most famous face in music, there is little rest.
There is good news for the Raiders, though. Swift might become a play-caller for the Chiefs, according to their MVP signal-caller.
In an interview with Chris Simms, Patrick Mahomes said that Swift has been drawing up plays, wrote NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
"I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football," Mahomes said. "I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls -- these daughters -- and how much they're loving to spend time with their dad, watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that's been special to me because she's, like ... the most famous person in the world. ... And she's really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up plays.
"We might have to put one in."
Patra was for the idea.
"We know that Andy Reid is willing to take plays from anywhere. He's always encouraging players to bring him ideas," Patra wrote. "He's swiped a play from the 1948 Rose Bowl. He borrowed one from a Green Bay janitor while with the Packers. Why not see what Swift comes up with?
"We're getting way too far over our skis here, but if the Chiefs do put in a Swift-designed play, I hope they save it for the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl in a pivotal moment. That'd be better than a corn dog."
