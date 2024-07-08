Latest "Report" Adds Bulletin Board Material to Raiders Locker Room Wall
The Las Vegas Raiders have made many additions to their roster and coaching staff this offseason. After finishing last season in desperate need of additional talent, General Manager Tom Telesco strategically used free agency and the NFL Draft to add quality talent to the team. The Raiders, who struggled on offense last season and returned every starter except one from one of the better defenses in the league, enter this season with high expectations within the organization.
Upon taking the general manager role with the team, Telesco added former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. This move is expected to help elevate the Raiders' defense into the top ten this season or close to it. For the first time in many years, the Raiders are expected to be led by the defensive side of the ball, as the offense, while talented, faces a much more difficult battle than the defense does. As the Raiders sort out the quarterback situation, which will likely take until the start of the season, they will gladly lean on their rising defense to help get them through.
Telesco and the Raiders did enough this offseason to be in the running for a Wild Card spot this season, much like they were until late last season. However, the improvements made this offseason may be enough to help the Silver and Black secure a playoff berth. The Raiders added Wilkins and are having a quarterback competition between second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Still, when USA Today’s Jarrett Bailey recently ranked each team in the National Football League’s chance of success this upcoming season by tiers, the Raiders’ outlook was far from positive. Bailey does not believe the Raiders have enough talent at the quarterback position to be successful this upcoming season, even with the additions made this offseason. Bailey ranked the Raiders in the seventh and final tier, titled “Good Luck in 2025,” making it clear he does not think this season will be successful for the Raiders.
Certainly, people are allowed to have any opinion, but add this report to the voluminous others that have come out this offseason, and the Raiders have enough bulletin board motivation to wallpaper their Silver and Black locker room.
“The Raiders have stars but will either trot out Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell at quarterback,” Bailey said. “Maxx Crosby is amazing, and I love the addition of Christian Wilkins, but that alone won’t get you a winning record.”
