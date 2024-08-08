Leadership Style of Raiders' Jenkins: Paying It Forward
It is no secret as to what the Las Vegas Raiders' strongest unit is.
They used the offseason to build upon the arsenal through free agency. Add a player like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. There is no guess as to why the defensive line is the Raiders' best unit. Only answers. They are -- All-Pro Maxx Crosby, Wilkins, double-digit sack candidate Malcolm Koonce, blossoming versatile defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, and big, space-eating interiors like John Jenkins and Adam Butler.
The latter of the two interiors might be the better one in regard to production. But the former is one of the team's most vocal leaders. What Jenkins provides is a decade of NFL experience at the position. With a head coach like Antonio Pierce, who wants a winning environment on the field and in the locker room, Jenkins' mentorship of young players is vital.
One player who has benefited from such leadership is second year defensive tackle Byron Young. Jenkins told reporters that Young was "like a little brother."
"It was like a little brother, this is a brotherhood. I was extremely fortunate to have the guys who cultivated me when I came into the league, like the Broderick Bunkley's, Akeem Hicks, Jonathan Vilma, all those guys when I got drafted by the Saints in 2013," Jenkins said. "So I just pretty much try to take that with me wherever I go. Treat everybody like a brother, little brother, and just whatever game I can give them to do better. And if they listen, I'm just going to keep giving them game. Byron has a lot of potential, it's no different than when I had Christian [Wilkins] as a rookie in Miami, right? Everything I learn and I pick up during the years, I gave to [Christian], and same thing with Byron.
"Those guys, they really want it, they're hungry for it, and they got a lot of potential. They are on this stage for a reason, so if I can do whatever I can I'm not just a vet, as far as a player, but also as helping a coach. I love [Rob Leonard], [Patrick Graham], all those guys. So it's up to me to give them a player's perspective instead of a coaching perspective."
Paying it forward. Perhaps the most succinct way to describe the motivation behind Jenkins' leadership. The Raiders will have arguably the best defensive front in 2024. Gaps will be plugged up, zone blocking will strain against such talent on the defensive line. Quarterbacks will have to use their legs.
It might just be that the most valuable aspect of the defensive line is it's brotherhood. Call it chemistry, unity, whatever the term you fancy. The Raiders want to dominate and they want to do it together.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.