Lessons Learned from Past Experiences Will Help Raiders OC Luke Getsy
Arguably, the most significant issue plaguing the Las Vegas Raiders last season was an offense that was one of the highest-paid in the National Football League but failed to move the ball, score, or do much of anything consistently.
It led to the Raiders having an offense that could not score more than 21 points until the season's ninth game. By that point, the Raiders were 3-5 and coming off a coaching change, as Josh McDaniels had been fired the week of the Raiders’ 30-6 victory over the New York Giants.
The Raiders’ front office spent the offseason reflecting on last season. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco and coach Antonio Pierce analyzed the coaching staff and the roster, looking for areas for improvement. This led to the hiring of Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, who previously was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.
Just like the Raiders front office, coaching staff, and players have all learned from last season's challenging season and hope to return better, Getsy said he often reflects on his time in Chicago and what he could have done better. He plans to make improvements heading into his first season with the Raiders.
“Yeah, I mean, you learn a ton,” Getsy said. “I mean, that experience, there's no better teacher. So, there's a lot. That's a pretty deep question. I’d say I reflect on that a lot, and I reflect from game to game, from year to year, is something that I do a lot of. And how to be a better leader, how to be a better play caller, how to be a better teammate. You know, all that stuff.
“I'm constantly reflecting on that, and hopefully, as this just continues to go, you're just more prepared for those opportunities. I said a couple times ago when I was with you guys, there's those blind spots that when you're doing something new for the first time, you don't really necessarily prepare for. And sometimes you watch other people do it, and you get to do it, and sometimes you experience it and get to correct it. And so, I think having those opportunities in my past is going to only help me do a better job, for sure.”
