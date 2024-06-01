Like at QB, Raiders Believe Competition Will Make TEs Better
Earlier this offseason, Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco wanted to emphasize competition among the players to get the most out of the team. Telesco seemed to prove he meant business as he added solid depth pieces to nearly every position on the roster. That included the tight end position. Although the Raiders traded up in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft for tight end Michael Mayer, they were able to draft arguably the best tight end in college football history, Brock Bowers.
Raiders Tight Ends Coach Luke Steckel echoed the same sentiments of Telesco. Coach Steckel confirmed the Raiders’ stance on friendly competition among their roster. The Raiders hope Bowers and Mayer are able to compete in practice to make each other better. Then, the Raiders hope the two can work together smoothly, to help the Raiders’ offense improve. Coach Steckel says competition is welcomed.
“We're going to compete at everything we do, and that's within the room, that's within our teammates and other skill positions,” Steckel said. “And that's obviously against everyone in this league. Going back, I mentioned this about Brock; Mike's no different, and it's the same for Zach Gentry, and Harrison Bryant, and Cole Fotheringham, and John Shenker.”
“They're all made of the right stuff. I am so fortunate to have the guys that we have in our room because they work hard, they play hard. They're extremely intelligent. They're very talented. So, those two guys, are they competing every day with each other? Absolutely. That's the expectation we have for them, but you wouldn't know that by watching how they interact. They're extremely encouraging of each other.”
Steckel has already noticed the dynamic between the two.
“I talked about Mike [Mayer] being a great teammate," Steckel said. "That's something I preach in our room: we got to be the best teammates on the team. And I've seen that from all of our guys, encouraging, helping out. Brock's not saying a whole lot right now. He understands his role. He's a rookie; he's in the position of taking advice rather than giving it right now, but when he does see something, I think he's confident enough to speak up. To watch the interaction between those two specifically, and really the entire room has been really encouraging.”
