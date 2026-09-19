Raiders Legend Fred Biletnikoff Makes Major Move
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Few teams in National Football League history have a richer history and legacy than the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders stand on generations of championship-winning teams, Hall of Fame coaches and players, and one of the most memorable owners in sports: the late, great Al Davis.
For over half a century, the Raiders have been known for their off-the-field contributions to multiple communities nearly as much as their on-field performance. The Raiders have built an organization that not only supports former players but also helps care for their community.
Biletnikoff's Lasting Legacy
Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff and his wife Angela have spent decades giving back in many ways. One of the most notable has been the Biletnikoff Foundation’s Celebrity Crab Fest, which will be held for the 26th year. This year, it will be held at Allegiant Stadium.
The Biletnikoff Foundation’s Celebrity Crab Fest will take place on Oct. 16, 2026. The event will move to Allegiant Stadium for the first time, pairing it with one of the best and most notable stadiums in sports. The move to Allegiant Stadium confirms the event's long-standing impact.
According to the Biletnikoff Foundation, "The Celebrity Crab Fest is a highly anticipated event that will feature an all-you-can-eat fresh Dungeness crab dinner."
"The event will benefit Tracey’s Place of Hope at the Healing Center at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Nevada and the enduring efforts of the Biletnikoff Foundation’s continuing efforts to combat adolescent domestic violence, substance abuse, and human trafficking."
Silver and Black Connection
The Raiders have partnered with Modelo to support the Celebrity Crab Fest. This year's theme will be “26 Years of Loyalty, Love & Friendship.” The event will give guests opportunities to interact with Raiders legends, Pro Football Hall of Famers, and others across sports and entertainment.
Biletnikoff noted that “This will be a night we will never forget, celebrating how far we have come while continuing the work that means everything to us—giving young people hope and the opportunity for a brighter future."
His wife, Angela, added, “Fred and I are incredibly honored and excited to celebrate the 26th year of the Biletnikoff Foundation Gala at Allegiant Stadium. To host our Gala on what we believe is the greatest stage in the NFL is truly a once-in-a-lifetime dream.”
Biletnikoff's efforts show how all levels and generations of the Raiders are impacting the community. During the offseason, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced a significant donation to help build Nevada's first stand-alone children's hospital.
Both Biletnikoff's event and the donation from Davis, his business partner, and others are yet another reason the Raiders find themselves in an exciting moment, on and off the field. Former Raiders and Las Vegas' ownership continue to impact the community.
Meanwhile, Klint Kubiak and the 2026 Raiders are focused on doing their part to restore the franchise to the glory days with Biletnikoff. After years of a subpar coaching staff and roster moves, Las Vegas appears to be moving in the right direction under Kubiak.
Expectations come with a storied history. Las Vegas is one of the few teams in the league that are relevant league-wide, regardless of their record in any given season. That's because of decades of championship football the Raiders have played.
Legends like Biletnikoff and the team's philanthropic efforts continue to make the Raiders a model organization. Las Vegas' storied history runs deeper than just its three Super Bowl championships and countless players who were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The Raiders are one of the most storied franchises in sports because of their impact on fans' daily lives aside from the game of football. The game of football, especially at the professional level, is one of the most far-reaching sports in the world, but there is a human element to it as well.
That is where former players like Biletnikoff and others come in. Overall, the Raiders franchise understands the importance of everyday reality. Their contributions continue to make the Raiders one of the premier franchises in sports.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant