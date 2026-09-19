Raiders Legend Fred Biletnikoff Makes Major Move

Few teams in National Football League history have a richer history and legacy than the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders stand on generations of championship-winning teams, Hall of Fame coaches and players, and one of the most memorable owners in sports: the late, great Al Davis.

For over half a century, the Raiders have been known for their off-the-field contributions to multiple communities nearly as much as their on-field performance. The Raiders have built an organization that not only supports former players but also helps care for their community.

Fred Biletnikoff is shown prior to a dedication ceremony at Biletnikoff Field adjacent to Erie High School in Erie on May 25, 2023. Erie native and NFL Hall of Fame receiver Biletnikoff, 80, attended numerous events over the weekend marking the field's dedication. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Biletnikoff's Lasting Legacy

Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff and his wife Angela have spent decades giving back in many ways. One of the most notable has been the Biletnikoff Foundation’s Celebrity Crab Fest, which will be held for the 26th year. This year, it will be held at Allegiant Stadium.

The Biletnikoff Foundation’s Celebrity Crab Fest will take place on Oct. 16, 2026. The event will move to Allegiant Stadium for the first time, pairing it with one of the best and most notable stadiums in sports. The move to Allegiant Stadium confirms the event's long-standing impact.

Erie School Board President Daria Devlin, at podium, welcomes Fred Biletnikoff and his wife Angela, left, during a dedication ceremony at Biletnikoff Field in Erie on May 25, 2023. Fred Biletnikoff, who graduated from then-named Erie Tech in 1961, attended numerous events over the weekend marking the dedication of the field adjacent to Erie High. Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito is at far right. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to the Biletnikoff Foundation, "The Celebrity Crab Fest is a highly anticipated event that will feature an all-you-can-eat fresh Dungeness crab dinner."

"The event will benefit Tracey’s Place of Hope at the Healing Center at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Nevada and the enduring efforts of the Biletnikoff Foundation’s continuing efforts to combat adolescent domestic violence, substance abuse, and human trafficking."

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Oakland Raiders former receiver Fred Biletnikoff attends the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Silver and Black Connection

The Raiders have partnered with Modelo to support the Celebrity Crab Fest. This year's theme will be “26 Years of Loyalty, Love & Friendship.” The event will give guests opportunities to interact with Raiders legends , Pro Football Hall of Famers, and others across sports and entertainment.

Biletnikoff noted that “This will be a night we will never forget, celebrating how far we have come while continuing the work that means everything to us—giving young people hope and the opportunity for a brighter future."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag outside of Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His wife, Angela, added, “Fred and I are incredibly honored and excited to celebrate the 26th year of the Biletnikoff Foundation Gala at Allegiant Stadium. To host our Gala on what we believe is the greatest stage in the NFL is truly a once-in-a-lifetime dream.”

Biletnikoff's efforts show how all levels and generations of the Raiders are impacting the community. During the offseason, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced a significant donation to help build Nevada's first stand-alone children's hospital.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Biletnikoff's event and the donation from Davis, his business partner, and others are yet another reason the Raiders find themselves in an exciting moment, on and off the field. Former Raiders and Las Vegas' ownership continue to impact the community.

Meanwhile, Klint Kubiak and the 2026 Raiders are focused on doing their part to restore the franchise to the glory days with Biletnikoff. After years of a subpar coaching staff and roster moves, Las Vegas appears to be moving in the right direction under Kubiak.

Aug 28, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall aerial view of Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations come with a storied history. Las Vegas is one of the few teams in the league that are relevant league-wide, regardless of their record in any given season. That's because of decades of championship football the Raiders have played.

Legends like Biletnikoff and the team's philanthropic efforts continue to make the Raiders a model organization. Las Vegas' storied history runs deeper than just its three Super Bowl championships and countless players who were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl XI MVP, Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame 2016 inductee and Erie, Pa., native Fred Biletnikoff attends a reception prior to the 54th Annual State Induction Ceremony at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pa. on Oct. 22., 2016. P1biletnikoff102216 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are one of the most storied franchises in sports because of their impact on fans' daily lives aside from the game of football. The game of football, especially at the professional level, is one of the most far-reaching sports in the world, but there is a human element to it as well.

That is where former players like Biletnikoff and others come in. Overall, the Raiders franchise understands the importance of everyday reality. Their contributions continue to make the Raiders one of the premier franchises in sports.