Locker Room Perception Regarding Davante Adams' Trade Request
It came out of the blue for many. After the Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 win against the Cleveland Browns, star wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade.
All offseason long, we heard rumors about Adams wanting out of Las Vegas, and he continued to deny the noise. Fast forward four weeks through the 2024 season, and all that has changed.
Both sides want to get a trade done to resolve the drama. But the Raiders are not just looking for any trade. In 2022, the Raiders traded for Adams, giving the Green Bay Packers a first- and second-round pick. Obviously, you will not get the same deal now, but teams may be unwilling to give a second-round pick that the Raiders are looking for.
A deal is expected to go down this week. So, for now, we wait and see when that happens.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed the Adams trade request on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The players in comparison to the front office -- I think there are a lot more conversations that happen behind closed doors between star player and coach, general manager, that most people do not know about," Trezevant said. "I feel, in those conversations, Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco gave Davante the chance to speak freely. ... I think the front office truly was caught off guard. ... In terms of the locker room. ... Those guys in the locker room know. They know who wants to be there. They know who is putting in the full effort. They know who is trying to get out of work. It tells the truth. The team knows. And I think to a certain degree, that they are a little bit happier that there is somebody that was on the team not giving their all no longer there. They could move ahead now."
"Part of the reason there might not be a huge market for a Davante is that people saw how he left Green Bay," Carpenter said. "And now, how he is leaving the Raiders, there are just some franchises that say, we do not want the drama.
