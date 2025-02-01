Longtime NFL Exec Praises the Character of Raiders' Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders went out and made a big splash this offseason in bringing in both a new general manager in John Spytek and head coach in Pete Carroll. While there has been speculation and pesamism surrounding the Raiders bringing in Carroll, longtime NFL executive believes otherwise.
On a recent episode of The Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, our Hondo Carpenter caught up with longtime friend Bill Keenist. Keenist is a longtime NFL executive (first year in the NFL was 1981), who knew Spytek when he was just starting out with the Detroit Lions.
Keenist has been around the league for quite sometime now, and still remains knowledgable when it comes to evaluation. Lucky for the Raiders and the Radier Nation, Keenist believes Carroll's involvement with Las Vegas is something not enough people around the league are talking about.
"I don't think you guys {Raiders} realize what you have in Pete Carroll," Keenist said. "I remember talking to people who have worked with and for Pete at his various stops, and to a person they all rave about him. Not as a coach, as a human being."
The man Pete Carroll has been highly talked about. His resume speaks for itself, but a testament to the person that he is from a longtime executive speaks volumes to what the Raiders really posses. In fact, Keenist has a personal story surrounding the type of person that coach Carroll is.
"My son Billy, who is a local high school head coach... In his first season, they hadn't been to the playoffs in years, he leads them to the playoffs. But, they had a losing record," Keenist recalled.
"I had remembered that the Seattle Seahawks, under coach Carroll, had also done that. So, I took a shot, trying to help my son... I got through a to a colleague and, almost embarrassed asking it, I said 'Do you think he {Carroll} could do a short video saying, 'Hey guys, the most important thing is you made it', and play it before the playoff game. He did it and it was wonderful. I got chills when I watched my son show that to the team."
There is nothing but love and respect between Keenist and Carroll to say the least.
"I worked with Pete at a couple Super Bowls, when I was working for the league at the Super Bowls. Just a class act," Keenist said. "You talk about energy, Hondo, holy crap! I mean that guy exudes it and it's contagious, it's real. Players will find out if you a'int real, and coach Carroll is real."
Check out the rest of the podcast HERE.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE