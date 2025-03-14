Lonnie Johnson Clear About Respect For Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is the most respected player on the roster. His voice in the organization is loud and past coaches have tried to build teams in his image -- hyper-competitive, tough, and dedicated football players at every level and position on the field.
That respect still carries throughout the league. It sets the tone for new arrivals like cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., who recently signed.
"You've got guys like Maxx Crosby out there man, like you don't want to disappoint Maxx, like honestly man, he gives 100% effort every single play," Johnson told reporters on Thursday when he was introduced. "So, if you bring in guys like me, [Jeremy] Chinn and other guys that have that type of motor and energy, then other players are going to feed off of that. And other players, even the offensive players, offensive players are going to feed off of that, and they're going to be like, 'Man, y'all see how them guys rolling? We've got to roll like that too.' And then that's just how you elevate your team and the competition out of your team just comes out that way and you can win games that way."
Johnson, who wants to finish his journeyman career with the Raiders, spoke of the contact he had with Crosby in the process of picking the Raiders. The two are both 2019 NFL Draft products, and the new Raiders defensive back hinted at a connection with Crosby over that shared history.
"Yeah man, I talked to him like a couple of days before," said Johnson. "Once I found out the Raiders had interest in me, I talked to him. I just told him - like me and Maxx [Crosby] always had a connection anyway because of the draft, same class and everything. But once I talked to him, he just told me, 'Man, let's get to it. Let's work.' And I told him, I'm coming there to win, nothing else. That's the only thing I'm coming there to do. And he was like - I can't say what he said right now, but y'all know how Maxx is, that's what he said."
Johnson was a second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019 and he has had stints with the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers. He is 29 years old.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.