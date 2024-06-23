Ludicrous List Undersells Raiders' Position Group
The Las Vegas Raiders have been building something special under general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce. Especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The Raiders will have various options for the quarterback to win the starting job, whether that is Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew. Pierce wants to stretch the field vertically, and with a this wide receiver corps and tight end group, along with solid receiving backs, that should not be an issue.
However, Pro Football Focus does not see it that. Trevor Sikkema, a PFF writer who has underrated the Raiders all throughout the offseason, named the Raiders receiving corps 17th among the league. The list considers every team's wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs.
Sikkema overlooked the Raiders' solid No. 2 and No. 3 options in Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, respectively. Sikkema also failed to mention anything about Raiders running backs Zamir White, Alex Mattison, or Ameer Abdullah. All of three of which can be more than competent receivers out of the backfield.
"The question with the Raiders and their place on this list is how much Davante Adams can carry this group," Sikkema wrote. "Because beyond him, it is rough. Even Adams struggled to produce at his usual level in 2023, earning an 81.0 receiving grade. The Raiders have drafted tight ends Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers over the past two years, but their potential impact in 2024 is an unknown. Jakobi Meyers was solid for Las Vegas in 2023, but he will have to be even better in 2024 to open things up for Adams."
As has been the case throughout the offseason, PFF has undersold and overlooked the Raiders. Linebacker Robert Spillane, despite having a higher PFF grade than many of the linebackers on the list, was not included among the Top 32 players at his position. The quarterbacks room was rated as the weakest in the league. White was ranked last among running backs.
Another notable miss was defensive tackle Christian Wilkin's ranking at No. 10 on the list of the Top 32 interior defenders. The explanation of Wilkins' ranking seems more like justification for a higher spot.
"He has the fourth-best PFF run-defense grade among all interior defenders over the past two seasons and racked up a career-high 61 quarterback pressures in 2023," PFF wrote.
There is also inconsistency with Sikkema's take. Bowers was rated as the 14th-best tight end in the league, despite his rookie status. Yet, Sikkema claims that Bowers' "potential impact is an unknown."
The whole point of the new Raiders attack is spreading the ball to their weapons, of which they have plenty now, to relieve Adams of having to carry the load. Meyers had 71 receptions for 807 yards and eight touchdowns.
Tre Tucker could be a big slot threat in 2024. Tucker caught 19 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Tucker had 17.4 yards per reception.
Mayers and Bowers could be dangerous in a 12 personnel set. Both will likely be good enough on their on.
Once again, the Raiders are being overlooked. The Silver and Black offense has more than enough potential to prove the doubters long.
