BREAKING: Key Defender Re-Signing Made Official
The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Tuesday afternoon that the re-signing of defensive end Malcolm Koonce for one-year, $12 million was made official.
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DE Malcolm Koonce, the club announced Tuesday.
Per a press release from the Raiders: "Koonce enters his fifth season with the Raiders after originally being selected by the club in the third round (79th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played in 39 career games with 11 starts and totaled 47 tackles (34 solo), 10 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. In 2023, Koonce posted career highs in tackles (40), sacks (8.0), quarterback hits (17), tackles for loss (9) and forced fumbles (3). A native of Peekskill, N.Y., Koonce played four years at Buffalo (2017-20), appearing in 45 games with 19 starts and concluding his collegiate career tied for sixth in school history with 18 sacks."
Per Las Vegas Raiders On SI beat writer Hondo Carpenter on Twitter/X, "Terrific job by the Raiders who were able to get Malcolm Koonce back, if he returns to form, and all believe he will, he is SET UP for major $$$$$ in 2026. I always respect it when people bet on themselves."
The prove-it deal shows that Koonce is betting on himself. The former Raiders third-round pick out of Buffalo has shown flashes of being a very good NFL pass rusher, but inconsistency and injuries have hampered him from taking the next step.
The Raiders were vocal all offseason about retaining the key defensive stars that were set to be free agents. Monday, the first day of the legal tampering period, proved otherwise.
Linebacker Robert Spillane, the stalwart of the second level, signed with the New England Patriots. Safety Tre'von Moehrig signed with the Carolina Panthers soon after; he was considered the Raiders' best free agent by many around the league. Cornerback Nate Hobbs and linebacker Divine Deablo also departed for other teams.
The Raiders most notably brought in a promising chess piece in safety Jeremy Chinn and down-hill linebacker Elandon Roberts. They were able to re-sign defensive tackle Adam Butler on Sunday night just before free agency began.
