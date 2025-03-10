BREAKING: Raiders Re-Sign Malcolm Koonce
Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake-up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
As free agency started on Monday the Raiders have been active as the new regime is filling up the roster with the players they think can help them win next season.
One deal the Raiders did was bringing back defensive end Malcolm Koonce. Koonce had a break out year for the Raiders in the 2023 season and last year he was expected to have his best year in his career but he did not get to step on the field at all because he suffered a torn ACL during training camp.
Now that Koonce is back he is expected to be the other starter on the opposite side of defensive end Maxx Crosby.
"Terrific job by the Raiders who were able to get Malcolm Koonce back, if he returns to form, and all believe he will, he is SET UP for major $$$$$ in 2026," said our own Hondo Carpenter on X/Twitter. "I always respect it when people bet on themselves."
Koonce will be back next season on a prove it deal. He will be looking to show the Raiders that he can still be the player he was before his injury or even better.
"Sources: Malcolm Koonce is headed back to the Raiders on a 1-year, $12M deal," said NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.
The Raiders are now looking forward to having Koonce, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, and Crosby on their defensive line next season for the first time.
Koonce will also be back with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Rob Leonard. Both have been a huge reason why Koonce has developed as a good player for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders are not done making moves on their roster. They will keep looking for ways to improve before they get ready for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft next month.
