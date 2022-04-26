Las Vegas Raiders Engage in Community Activities on NFL Draft Week

The Las Vegas Raiders will engage in community activities leading up to the NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft festivities have officially begun and the Las Vegas Raiders have started with a series of community-related activities.

The unofficial start of the Draft activities began with Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels taking part in cranking the siren at T-Mobile Arena with several Raiders taking part in pregame activities for the local NHL team, the Las Vegas Knights.

Aside from being the host NFL team, the NFL has brought community programs to Las Vegas which the Raiders will be taking part in providing input and support for those efforts.

The Raiders organization has planned additional unique local programming all week long as part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to connecting with the Las Vegas community..

With the official start coming in on Monday, when Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Raiders staff along with local and state officials welcomed Raider Nation and those coming to Las Vegas for the Draft by turning the ‘Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign silver and black—the home team’s signature colors.

A Week-Long of Community Activities During NFL Draft Week

Starting on Tuesday, April 26, members of the Raiders organization will be taking part in the “Raiders Community Blitz,” an event where the team will present “Draft Kits”-- Raiders-themed items to local community partners to share their Silver and Black pride and Las Vegas hosting the NFL Draft.

The Raiders will stop at local public services and recognize each organization’s great work within the community.

Additionally, current Raiders players and Alumni will participate in programs that will integrate parents of football athletes at all levels, including girls' flag football, in a 60-minute discussion about all aspects of football and the important roles that parents play, including a panel discussing the role that their parents factored in their successes on and off the field.

The local minor-league team, the Las Vegas Aviators will host Raiders Night, with Raiders Alumni throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Raider Rusher will join The Aviator and Spruce the Goose for a mascot introduction skit and engage with fans, while a Raider Nation On Location (RNOL) booth will be set up inside the Las Vegas Ballpark grounds engaging fans with trivia contests and interactive games to win Silver & Black themed items.

On April 27, Raiders Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson will take part in a “Heart of a Hall of Famer” program. A Pro Football Hall of Fame-initiated program that is character education-based and provides students the opportunity to hear first-hand what it takes, beyond athletic ability, to achieve success on and off the field.

For guests arriving in Las Vegas during the NFL Draft week, the Raiders and Raiderettes are partnering with Harry Reid International Airport, the NFL, and the Las Vegas Convention Visitors Authority to participate in joint photo-ops at the airport’s Terminal 1 Baggage Claim.

The Raiders and the NFL will also celebrate the importance of high school coaches by hosting a reception called Thank You, Coach. The Tom Flores Coach of the Week award recipients have been invited to attend and engage with NFL prospects before the Draft.

On Draft Day, April 28, All Clark County residents and ‘fans around the world’ are encouraged to join Raider Nation and show their pride by wearing their favorite Raiders gear for Raiders Spirit Day.

The Raiders will host a Raiders Junior Training Camp (RJTC) for students at local Wolff Elementary School that will include an appearance by Raider Rusher making classroom visits.

Free hour-long youth football clinics facilitated by the Raiders for boys and girls ages 7-12, will emphasize education, exercise, and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment. The camp's curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.

New Era Hand the Cap & Nike Jersey Run will assist the Raiders in identifying local high school student-athletes who will help with the traditional cap and jersey presentation during the NFL Draft.

The Southern Nevada student-athletes will also get the opportunity to go behind the scenes, where they will interact with NFL prospects and receive a firsthand look at the Draft production.

On the second day of the NFL Draft, April 29, the Raiders will host a Celebrity Flag Football Game with several Southern Nevada Youth Football organizations. The game taking place at the NFL Draft Experience.

A current Raiders player will participate in the pregame festivities that will also highlight girls' flag football in Southern Nevada and facilitate a $50,000 donation from the NFL to support Youth Football in Southern Nevada.

On the last day of the draft, April 30, the Raiders will be hosting Reigning Champs presented by NFL FLAG Regional Championships at Heritage Park in Henderson.

A one-day tournament of boys and girls ages 8-17, playing in one of eight divisions (8U, 10U Coed; 12U Coed; 14U boys; 10U, 12U, 14U, 17U girls).

It’s a busy week for the Raiders organization. The front office will be looking to bring a young group of players to the team while the current and past Raiders will be looking to expand their relationship with newer fans in Sin City.

