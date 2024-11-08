Maxx Crosby Has a Message For Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders have failed to find consistency with their offense and winning in the first half of the season.
And again, the Raiders have made in-season coaching coaches.
With these changes, the Raiders expect to be better on the offensive side and put their team in a better position to finish and win games.
One thing that has stayed the same and consistent is star defensive end Maxx Crosby saying time after time that he wants to be a Raider and does not want to go anywhere else.
Earlier this season, rumors swirled around the league that Crosby could be on the move after the Raiders disappointing start of the season. Those rumors were quickly shut down by Crosby.
"Some changes are made on the offensive side of the ball," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on his "The Rush" podcast. "We got rid of three of our coaches. And we are trying to find solutions. Really cannot elaborate too much on that. I try to stick to you know my side of the ball as much as I can. When it comes to you know, influence and things like that. But it is tough. For me, it is all about production and that is all I care about at the end of the day. We have to find ways to win. It is tough, 2-7. It is unacceptable."
"I think the whole Raider Nation knows this, but I am never going to stop. What I mean, my approach never changes. I am going to keep getting better every single game and continue dominating. That is my approach daily. I feel bad for the fans. It is terrible I mean I never expected to be in this position. But we have to find ways to continue improving because the season is not over. We are halfway there. But there is a lot of football to be played. So, I am looking forward to it. We got a bye this week. To get the body right. Take care of the body. And continue working and come back 100 percent. The ankle is feeling a lot better, but you know, this time is necessary, I need to get this thing 100 percent."
"All the work that is been put in, that does not go out the window when times get hard. My goals and everything have not changed. And for the fans, I feel bad. It is unfortunate ... I feel for y'all. It is unacceptable."
