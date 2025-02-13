Maxx Crosby on Aaron Rodgers, Raiders Situation
As the NFL offseason gets underway, we already know that many players will be on the move once the league year begins in March.
Players like Myles Garrett and Deebo Samuel are seeking trades, while the Los Angeles Rams plan to move Cooper Kupp.
The New York Jets also do not expect to move forward with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback in 2025, per NFL reporter Jay Glazer.
The 41-year-old was traded to the Jets in 2023 after a long and successful career with the Green Bay Packers. But a torn Achilles and offensive inconsistency did not lead to the success the Jets hoped to have by acquiring the four-time NFL MVP.
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby discusses NFL news weekly on his podcast, The Rush, and he gave his thoughts on what might be next for Rodgers on the latest episode.
“Bro, send him to Minnesota,” Crosby said with some conviction. “If they don’t bring back [Sam] Darnold, I would get Rodgers. Why not? Imagine him with [Kevin] O’Connell; then [Justin] Jefferson and [Jordan] Addison? Every quarterback that has played under O’Connell f—ing lights s— up. From Kirk [Cousins] to Darnold, all those guys. Get Rodgers for a year or two, then you have Rodgers vs. the Lions again. That would low-key be lit.”
Rodgers completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in New York last season.
Glazer is unsure whether the Jets will cut or trade Rodgers. Either way, he does not expect him to be back in New York next season.
Rodgers has often been a name linked to the Silver and Black, and it could be a possibility this offseason if new head coach Pete Carroll feels he can lead this team to where they want to be.
However, Rodgers is much older now, and the Raiders need a long-term option at quarterback. Can Rodgers be that at his age? History shows that this is not the case.
Crosby’s idea of putting Rodgers in Minnesota makes sense in theory. However, the Vikings have J.J McCarthy waiting in the wing, so they may not want to block his development with another veteran.
Whatever happens this offseason should be interesting to follow. The offseason has barely begun, so stay tuned.
You can watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast here.
