Maxx Crosby Reaches Another Raiders Milestone
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best defensive players in the NFL on their roster and he is showing no signs of slowing down. Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby moves into third on the Raiders all-time sack leaderboard with one sack on Sunday to reach 58.5 career sacks.
In Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Crosby earned three tackles and the one sack that moved him up the franchise leaderboard. He has contributed with a sack in five out of the six games he has played this season.
Crosby passes Anthony Smith for third place in sacks as Smith finished with 57.5 sacks over a seven-year career from 1991-'97. Crosby surpassed that total in less than six seasons and in nine less games than Smith had played.
The Eastern Michigan alum has recorded double-digit sacks three out of his first five years in the league and is well on his way to accomplishing that again this season with 6.5 through six games played. He is currently tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks this season.
The only two Raiders ahead of Crosby are Hall of Famer Howie Long (84) and all-time Raiders sack leader, Greg Townsend, with 107.5 sacks.
Crosby was drafted in 2019 by the Oakland Raiders and has been a member of the franchise ever since. He has a unique dedication to the organization and the city, failing to waver from wanting to be a Raider. He has famously become one of the best edge rushers in the modern era.
Back in 2022, Crosby signed a four-year, $94 million contract that will keep him with the Raiders through 2026. He has shown zero signs of decline and will likely pass Long for second and possibly overtake Townsend for the most sacks in Raider history.
Amongst active sack leaders in the NFL, Crosby ranks just outside the top-25, but had recently passed New York Jets' Haason Reddick (58) and San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa (57).
According to Statista, the average shelf life for a standard defensive lineman in the NFL is 3.24 years but Crosby is anything but standard. He has only grown stronger as his career has developed and the work ethic that he brings to the building every day is unmatched.
With many more years to come, Crosby knows that 'more is required' and will surely be talked about as one of the great Raiders to play the game when all is said and done.
