Maxx Crosby Says Fight Not Raiders' 'Identity'
Tensions boiled over as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers broke out into a fight at the end of their Week 1 showdown.
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and Chargers receiver Josh Palmer were ejected as a result of the fight, although neither was suspended. It came after Palmer, Jones and Raiders safety Marcus Epps engaged in extracurricular activity after the snap.
While the Raiders are known for physicality and being tougher than their opponents, defensive end Maxx Crosby, the heart and soul of the team, was not overly thrilled with the fight.
Crosby said that is not the Raiders’ identity on the latest episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast with Bill Belichick, Peter King, and Jim Gray.
“There’s definitely a history,” Crosby said of the Raiders-Chargers rivalry. “Everybody knows that. We don’t like the Chargers; they don’t like us. That’s no secret. But that’s not our identity. For us, Raiders, we have a history. The Black Hole, what we’re all about. I don’t know all the details of what happened. From my perspective, I just watched one of their guys run up on my teammate when he wasn’t looking. So, I went in there and handled it the way I handled it. You play with emotion, but you don’t carry emotion all day. You don’t let that build up when something goes wrong, and then we lose, and we’re about to lose, and all of a sudden, you lose your mind and start fighting. That’s not how we want to play. We want to be physically imposing and dominate and win, and that’s not what we represent. I don’t know all the details of how it started, but it’s over with. Things happen, it’s heavy emotions, it’s Week 1, it’s a rivalry game, things happen sometimes, so it is what it is, we just have to move forward and learn from it.”
Crosby likes to impose himself on a game, but it was admirable of him to acknowledge that fighting after the snap is not what the Raiders want to be about.
The Raiders hope their players will avoid a fight the next time a situation arises like this. Crosby certainly hopes this, too.
