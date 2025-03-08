Media Personality Brings Strong Reaction to Crosby's Extension
The Las Vegas Raiders busy offseason continued when they locked up their franchise player to a three year contract extension that made him the highest paid non quarterback in the National Football League. However, not all the reactions have been positive surrounding Crosby's extension.
Crosby has been with the Raiders since the franchise drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He quickly proved that through his mentality and work ethic that he fits exactly what a franchise wants in a player, and now he could play his whole career as a Raider.
While the Raider Nation was happy to see Crosby extended, Stephen A, Smith made his voice known when he joined ESPN's First Take.
"This is good for Crosby, whether or not this is going to prove to be good for the Raiders, who are still looking for a quarterback and stuff like that, obviously we sincerely doubt it," Smith said. "I think he should have been looking to go elsewhere, but again I don't know if anybody else was going to pay him $106 million. I got that part, get your money bro. I'm just saying I'd like to see somebody like him in a winning situation."
The Raiders are trying to send a message to their fans surrounding how serious they take this rebuild. Bringing in Pete Carroll as head coach, as well as making John Spytek the new general manager, and now Crosby's extension just proves that they are trying to compete as soon as possible.
Smith however has no doubt that Crosby is deserving of the money he was given, he just isn't so sold on the Raiders taking the next step to competing for it all.
"I'm happy for him because football's a violent sport, get your money bro, get your money he deserves it. But we know they a'int going to win, I know they got Pete Carroll in there, and I appreciate that but you a'int winning. I just can't see the Raiders winning in a foreseeable future," Smith said.
Perhaps Smith needs to see what the team looks like when they hit the field in 2025. As of right now, the Raiders have several free agent decisions to make, however not at quarterback as the team made a trade for the Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith.
