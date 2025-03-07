Analyst's High Praise of Crosby Contract Extension
The Las Vegas Raiders franchise has truly put pedal to the medal this offseason. Replacing pieces in the front office that didn't work out with young and hungry group of leaders, as well as adding Super Bowl winning head coach in Pete Carroll, the Raiders have quickly turned heads this offseason.
The franchise locked up star defensive end Maxx Crosby for the foreseeable future in Las Vegas, dishing him a healthy contract extension. While rumors spiraled earlier this season surrounding where Crosby wanted to play, he made his decision abundantly clear that he is excited to be in Las Vegas as a Raider.
"I think everybody knows how I feel about the Silver and Black and my commitment to being the best in the world at what I do and being the best leader and winning, that's truly all that matters," Crosby said. "I'm loyal to the core, that's how I look at what I want my football life to be recognized."
Crosby was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round and has quickly turned himself into a house hold name. Lucky for Raider fans, Crosby's mindset might not have been known on draft day back in 2019, but his message is ever so clear now at this stage in his career.
Several names have joined the cause to give their reactions to the extension and how deserving Crosby is of it. In fact, Chris Simms let his opinion be known to the world of what he truly thinks of the extension and Crosby as a player.
"He's arguably my favorite player in football, certainly on the short list, personality wise, the way he plays, everything he embodies," Simms said. "Defensive end wise, he's the Tom Brady of defensive ends, it makes sense why they want him there to keep him as a marquee piece to the franchise going forward."
Any circumstance when someone that has weight to the words they say relates your work ethic to arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Brady will quickly turn heads. After Crosby told several media platforms that he wants to be with the Raiders and win in Las Vegas, his message was clearly sent as they continue to build around him.
