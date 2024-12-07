Minority Owner Tom Brady Plans to be With the Raiders for a Long Time
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a lot of questions to answer once the season ends. The Raiders have five games left in what has been a disappointing season.
The Raiders are currently 2-10, tied for the worst record in the NFL, dead last in the AFC West, and the Raiders have not won a division game. The Raiders are on pace to have a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders have to figure out what they are going to do with the team to improve it. Will they bring back head coach Antonio Pierce and his staff? Will they be looking for a new head coach after just one season under Pierce? And who will be the next quarterback for the Silver and Black?
The offseason can be one of the biggest in franchise history.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has not seen much success since taking over the team from his dad and late Raiders owner Al Davis. The Raiders have had only two winning seasons since 2011. Only two playoff appearances. And now, more than ever, Davis wants to bring a Super Bowl to the Raiders.
In the last couple of years, Davis has shown he will do anything in his power to put the Raiders in the best position to be successful. Davis showed that this season when future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The move by Davis is huge because Davis has already said that Brady will have a say in selecting to next quarterback for the Raiders. Now the interesting thing is -- what other big decisions will Brady be a part of in the off-season? Brady is a proven winner and wants to be the best at everything he does. Brady brings winning DNA to the Raiders.
Brady talked about becoming an owner on professional golfer's Bryson DeChambeau Break 50 episode.
"It is amazing," said Brady. " When I retired a lot of great things came at me. And having the opportunity to buy part of an NFL franchise has been a dream come true. And I get to be involved in the NFL for the next you know, for as long as I am around. Basically, because of ownership. And so being a broadcaster has been amazing but also knowing that beyond that, I get to be involved in the sport I love for the rest of my life. And try to impact the game in a positive way."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.