Mock Draft: Raiders Make Unorthodox Decision with Dominant SEC Player
The Las Vegas Raiders need a massive roster shift if they want to compete in the upcoming years. There are a few players on their roster that they'd want to keep around for their future, like Brock Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson, or Maxx Crosby, but for the most part, the players they have now aren't players they are sold on.
The NFL draft is less than two weeks away, and there is no single draft pick that could turn this franchise around. That's why they should draft the best player available whenever given the chance, especially with their high first-round pick.
The Raiders have been mocked to draft Ashton Jeanty across many mock drafts, and although he would give them a system for the offense to rely on, it's not like drafting him suddenly propels them to Super Bowl contenders.
Pro Football Focus recently released a mock draft in which every team makes a draft pick that's surprising. For example, Cam Ward is heavily rumored to be the first overall pick, but in this mock draft, he falls to the second round. In this mock draft full of surprises, the Raiders are predicted to draft Jihaad Campbell.
"Las Vegas’ much-maligned secondary will understandably draw attention in this draft, but the linebacker group also needs help. As things stand, the Raiders project to start Elandon Roberts and Devin White — with Roberts providing solid run defense but limited coverage ability and White logging fewer than 200 snaps last season in Houston. Jihaad Campbell would give Las Vegas a talented, young presence in the middle of the defense — something they currently lack".
This isn't the first time Campbell has been linked to them, though it was in the context of the Raiders selecting him in the second round. That's what makes this pick so surprising: the Raiders drafting him so high.
However, I don't think Campbell would be a bad selection. Realistically, they're not drafting him sixth overall, but if he's available in the second round or even if they trade back in the first, he'd be a worthy prospect to take a shot on.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.