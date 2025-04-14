NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Make Popular Choice
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough decision to make at sixth overall in the upcoming NFL draft, which is less than two weeks away. It's a draft pick that will shape the future of their franchise for the next couple of years, so they have to weigh all their options.
While the choice may seem obvious at first, there are a lot of factors for them to consider. They probably won't get a pick this high for a while, or at least that's what they're hoping for, so the prospect they select must be generational.
It has to be a player who's capable of shaping the entire unit around him, either offensively or defensively. This cannot be a year where they go out and take an offensive lineman in the first round, regardless of how touted of a prospect they may be.
With all that being said, there's one prospect who fits all these criteria and is someone the Raiders won't have to overthink. Cody Benjamin, a sports writer for CBS Sports, released a mock draft where he sides with the popular choice of predicting the Raiders will draft Ashton Jeanty in the first round.
"It's the popular pick for the Raiders, but it makes sense: Pete Carroll wants to run the rock as he once did in Seattle, and Jeanty is the total package at his position. His addition would instantly lessen Geno Smith's burden", said Benjamin.
Lance Zierlein wrote his NFL draft profile and here's what it says,
"He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior.
The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense".
So much praise has been said about Jeanty, that at times it may feel redundant to speak about his accomplishments and predict how good he will be in the NFL. However, the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy deserves all his flowers and hopefully, can translate some of the success he had in Boise State to Las Vegas.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.