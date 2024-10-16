More Production Needed From Raiders OC Luke Getsy
The most concerning aspect of the Las Vegas Raiders' season so far has been their offense.
This unit seems to be going nowhere. This Raiders offense has weapons that are very talented but still cannot get things going.
Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy needs to do better and be better for this Raiders team. His lack of consistent putting this offense in spots to be successful has been slim to none.
If this offense stays the way it is, with no production and the same results, it will be another season of the Raiders searching for their identity on the offensive side of the ball, to no avail.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will also have to look into seeing if other coaches on the staff could give this offense better play calls if Getsy continues to show he cannot get this offense going.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed potential changes to the Raiders' offense if it remains the same on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I do not put the demise of where this team is at, 2-4, solely on the shoulders of Luke Getsy," Carpenter said. "That would be unfair. But I will tell you, he has not performed well at all. That is just not my opinion. I reach out to some people in the league... And ask them, what do you think about the Raiders? ... I had one guy say to me, there does not seem to be any. ... He is underperforming. ... This offense has demonstrated it can do it. So, when it does not, it is not about excuses. Everyone in the National Football League has injuries and losses. ... I do not think Getsy helped Gardner at all. ... So there has to be better production from the offensive coordinator. It is up to him to perform better. If he does not, at some point. ... AP will have to say, 'OK, we got to do something different because your [Getsy's] playing calling is not working.'"
This Raiders team has a tough schedule ahead of them. And with a 2-4 record and the offense looking the same, things could get ugly fast for the Silver and Black. Could Getsy's time as the Raiders' offensive coordinator be a brief one?
