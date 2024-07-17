Most Improved Positions on Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the offseason knowing they had to upgrade their offense.
They did that by adding quarterback Gardner Minshew II to compete with Aidan O’Connell and added a few talented players through the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Raiders improved their offense in the short term and also added young players who could be a part of their long-term core.
But what positions did the Raiders upgrade most significantly at? Let’s break down the three positions that saw the biggest influx of talent.
Tight end - This one feels the most obvious.
While the Raiders only brought in one new tight end, it was one of the biggest upgrades around the league. Georgia star Brock Bowers was the Raiders’ first-round selection and should add an immediate contributor offensively.
Bowers is incredibly fast and strong and can be used all across the offense in a multitude of ways. He and second-year tight end Michael Mayer should form one of the best tight end duos in the NFL in Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense.
Right guard - Greg Van Roten did a solid job in this spot in 2023, but the Raiders wanted to do even better.
They replaced Van Roten with one of the top offensive linemen in the draft in Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson. They also brought in two former Pro Bowlers in Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat, who could also compete for the job.
Whitehair is familiar with Getsy’s scheme, so he should be an easy fit if he starts. Peat has not been the player he once was, but is still a serviceable depth piece. The Raiders went from having one playable right guard to now having three.
Quarterback - This one is dependent on O’Connell making a jump in his second year, which feels likely.
Bringing in Minshew is a major upgrade to the quarterback room. He has been a reliable backup throughout his career and has helped keep teams in playoff contention as a starter, like he did last season with the Indianapolis Colts.
While the two will compete, the room is better as a whole. For a team that needs better quarterback play to improve as an offense, the Raiders should certainly have it in 2024.
