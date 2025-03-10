BREAKING: Raiders to Lose Another Key Defender
The Las Vegas Raiders keep bleeding defenders on the first day of free agency.
Per Insider Josina Anderson, cornerback Nate Hobbs is going the Green Bay Packers, signing a four-year, $48 million deal with a max of $51 million.
This marks the third key defensive player the Raiders have lost, the first being linebacker Robert Spillane (New England Patriots), then safety Tre'von Moehrig (Carolina Panthers).
Hobbs was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2021 and during his four years in Las Vegas he played 51 games while starting in 38. He totaled 281 tackles, 19 passes defended, and three interceptions with the Raiders. He saw his completion percentage against tick down consistently over the course of his time with the Silver and Black.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco named Hobbs his 76th-best available free agent in a Top 100 list.
"Nate Hobbs is a good slot corner when he's been on the field," wrote Prisco. "Injuries have limited him to 29 starts the past three seasons and just seven last season. He flashes good cover ability inside and can also play outside. He turns 26 in June."
Out of all of the key free agent defenders on the Raiders, Hobbs was not considered as high as a priority as Spillane, Moehrig, or defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who was retained on a one-year deal Monday.
Raiders On SI's Carter Landis made the case for and against re-signing the four-year veteran.
"As we have said, when he is on the field, he is one of the better Nickel cornerbacks in the NFL," wrote Landis. "He makes plays in the run game and holds his own in coverage with some of the speedier receivers. Hobbs is one of the longest-tenured Raiders, as the team is young at many positions. Hobbs was a leader in the locker room for a secondary group that was mostly younger than him.
" ... Do the Raiders think Hobbs is worth $10 million per year? They likely think so only if he stays healthy. The Raiders could also find a slot cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft and spend their money elsewhere. It would be cheaper to find a potentially more durable replacement. Hobbs is good, but the Raiders defense will not suffer greatly if he does not come back. We will see what they decide to do this week."
