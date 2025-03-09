The Case For and Against Re-Signing Hobbs
The Las Vegas Raiders have several important decisions to make when free agency begins this upcoming week.
The Raiders have several of their own free agents set to hit the open market. With so much cap space, they should have the flexibility to bring back the players they want.
One of Las Vegas’ top free agents is cornerback Nate Hobbs. When he is on the field, Hobbs has been one of the best players for the Silver and Black defense.
However, one of Hobbs’ biggest issues is his inability to stay healthy. He has missed 17 games in the last four seasons.
Hobbs’ evaluation is not an easy one for new general manager John Spytek. A talented player who cannot stay healthy is always a tough conundrum.
So, let’s help Spytek today and make the case for and against the Raiders re-signing Hobbs.
In his four seasons with the Raiders, Hobbs has posted 281 tackles, 14 for loss, eight quarterback hits, 19 passes defended, three sacks, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions.
According to Pro Football Focus’ premium stats, Hobbs has been targeted 248 times and has allowed 187 receptions for 1,811 yards and nine touchdowns during his time as a Raider.
As we have said, when he is on the field, he is one of the better Nickel cornerbacks in the NFL. He makes plays in the run game and holds his own in coverage with some of the speedier receivers.
Hobbs is one of the longest-tenured Raiders, as the team is young at many positions. Hobbs was a leader in the locker room for a secondary group that was mostly younger than him.
It is tough to gauge what kind of contract Hobbs could land in free agency, but it could be similar to what Buffalo Bills star Taron Johnson landed at three years and around $30 million.
Do the Raiders think Hobbs is worth $10 million per year? They likely think so only if he stays healthy.
The Raiders could also find a slot cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft and spend their money elsewhere. It would be cheaper to find a potentially more durable replacement.
Hobbs is good, but the Raiders defense will not suffer greatly if he does not come back. We will see what they decide to do this week.
