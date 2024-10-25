Newest Raider QB: 'I Know What I Can Be'
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) are doing all they can to hold together a serviceable quarterback room with the sudden signing of third-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, off the Arizona Cardinals practice squads. A necessary acquisition for a team that had just one healthy quarterback entering the week.
Ridder spoke to the media on Wednesday, getting choked up talking about his NFL journey.
With starter Aidan O'Connell suffering a broken thumb injury last week in Los Angeles, he was placed on injured reserve and will be sidelined for the next four to six weeks. The Raiders were desperate for a second healthy quarterback in the room to work alongside current backup Gardner Minshew II.
They look to Ridder who was recently cut by the Cardinals and placed on the practice squad in just his third year in the league. The former third-round pick was traded from the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason and was unable to make the Week 1 roster in his new city.
Ridder was asked about motivating himself to take another opportunity in the NFL and seeking to revive his career. He was choked up on a few words as tears began to well in the young quarterback's eyes.
"Because I was just cut, three months ago," Ridder said. "That should be enough opportunity, enough motivation to keep me going anytime. Back home, I got the call and everything, and my daughter was like 'Daddy, where are you going?', I'm like, 'gotta go to Vegas'. But, I know I do everything for them, I do everything for my family, so this is just another opportunity to go out and prove to them, prove to myself, prove to everyone that I can be out here and go do this."
It is unimaginable what players who pinball between teams on a yearly basis have to go through when having a family foundation that means more than the game of football. Ridder is taking this opportunity head-on and doing it for his family, making the most of his chances in a Raider uniform.
Confidence is still strong in the former Cincinnati Bearcat, and he knows how capable he is to compete for the starting role and give this franchise an extra lift heading into Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was asked if there is something to prove to the rest of the league in his return.
"It's not even to the rest of the league, it's to myself," Ridder said. "I know what I can do, I know what I can be, I just gotta go do it."
Ridder has looked sharp in practice this week, taking snaps next to Minshew, who was benched after Week 5 and currently leads the NFL with eight interceptions. There is a chance that the newest Raider gets the starting nod by head coach Antonio Pierce and must limit the turnovers to keep the job.
