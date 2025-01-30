NFL Insider Calls For Key Award to Be Named After Raiders' Tom Brady
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady owns seven Super Bowl rings from his time as a quarterback for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In those seven wins, he was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player five times.
Recently, his former Patriots coach Bill Belichick called for the Lombardi Trophy to be renamed after Brady. Belichick's reasoning? The players win the games. Not the coaches.
"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy," Belichick said on the Let's Go! podcast. "He won seven of them."
Belichick, head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels, won six Super Bowl rings as Brady's coach. He has eight total -- winning two from his time as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants and coach Bill Parcells.
Now, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter has voiced his opinion. On Thursday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, Schefter called for the Super Bowl MVP Trophy to be named after the star quarterback and fellow Michigan alum.
"There's still 10 days left to the Super Bowl, it's not too late to put that rule into practice for the Sunday Super Bowl where Tom Brady is going to be the broadcaster and be able to present the Tom Brady award to the Tom Brady Super Bowl MVP," Schefter said. "So what are we waiting for, right? Let's get this done. Maybe we'll email the commissioner [Roger Goodell] in the break and say 'Get this done' by the start of the Super Bowl."
His idea escalated to the point where he pulled out his phone and wrote an email to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Others around the table disagreed, believing it was correct for the Lombardi Trophy to keep the namesake of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to wins in the two first Super Bowls.
The idea of football being a team sport rather than one conquered by single individuals was another argument against the former quarterback getting his name on the trophy.
Brady's post-playing life has been successful, his broadcasting gig with Fox Sports commanding a lucrative amount of money and his Raiders ownership giving him the control he wants as a loud voice in the organization.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.