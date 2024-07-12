NFL Legend Deion Sanders' Thoughts on Sons Potentially Playing for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had inconsistent quarterback play over the last couple of seasons. The inconsistencies of the Raiders quarterbacks have led to many issues for the team. There has been arguably no position on the Raiders that has been as much of a question mark as of late as the quarterback position.
After benching veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell last season, the Raiders got serviceable play at the quarterback position. However, the quarterback position is undoubtedly the most critical on the field, and the Raiders starting quarterback always receives more scrutiny than most other quarterbacks.
The Raiders are holding a competition for the starting quarterback job between second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew. However, neither quarterback is the most gifted or flashiest.
Both are relatively unassuming and are not the prototypical faces of a franchise many would like the Silver and Black to have. This led to endless speculation of the Raiders being in the market for a top quarterback in this year’s NFL draft. While the Raiders could not secure a quarterback in this draft, they may be able to in next year’s draft.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft. His father and coach, NFL legend Deion Sanders, likes the idea of the Raiders drafting one or both of his sons. He also likes the idea of his sons playing with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce.
“That’d be nice,” Sanders said at Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. “I’m not a gambler, so I’m not with all that, but that would be nice. [The Raiders] have a wonderful head coach, and a wonderful president in this organization that I think I’m meeting today, actually. That would be nice. I’ve been looking around the stadium. It’s a nice stadium.
"[Antonio Pierce is a] great man. Great leader. [He] earned the job. They didn’t give him nothing. He earned the job. I love what he brings to the table. I don’t want him to lose to the point where he has the ability to get Sheduer. Let’s get that straight. I don’t want that to happen, I really don’t, but I wouldn’t mind if, some kind of way, it happens that [Shedeur] is here. I don’t want [the Raiders to lose enough to have a top draft pick] to happen."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.