No Crosby, No Problem: Raiders DEs Step Up vs. Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-2 on the season after a 20-16 victory at home against the Cleveland Browns.
It was a gritty effort from Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad. They relied on their defense to make plays and give the offense as many opportunities as possible. It did just that, and the Raiders emerged victorious because of it.
What makes this Raiders win more impressive is that defensive end Maxx Crosby did not suit up. It was the first game Crosby had missed in his NFL career.
Because Crosby was out, the Raiders were expected to feel his absence on defense. Crosby is one of the best defensive ends in the league and should be in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
But that was not the case.
The defensive ends who stepped in for Crosby stepped up in a major way. Their play helped the Silver and Black pull off the victory.
So, how did the Raiders’ rotation of defensive ends help them pull off an impressive win?
It starts with the identity Pierce has created for this team. The Raiders are a "next-man-up" squad, not worrying about who will suit up for them. The Raiders will play the same way regardless of who is across the field.
And that’s exactly what they did today.
Raiders defensive ends accounted for a sack and a half against the Browns’ depleted offensive line. The other sack and a half came from safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
Charles Snowden came up with the biggest play of the game. It was fourth-and-3 for the Browns in Raiders territory, and Snowden and several other Raiders defenders ran after Deshaun Watson with reckless abandon. Snowden won the race to the quarterback, bringing him down and ending the game.
The other half-sack came from Janarius Robinson, whose athletic profile was on display all game as he consistently got into the backfield. The Raiders’ defensive end depth came through for Pierce when the team needed it most.
While Crosby will try to make it back for next week’s game against the Denver Broncos, it has to feel good for the Raiders to win this game without their star defensive end.
If Crosby can return next week, the Raiders’ confidence could be through the roof as they try to get to 3-2 on the season.
