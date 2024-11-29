Non-First Round QBs the Raiders Could Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a brutal season in 2024, one that will cause major upheaval once the team finishes the regular season.
The Raiders will not be playing postseason football, so many Raiders fans are giving up on the year and thinking about the offseason and the many ways Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco could fix the team.
Las Vegas will almost certainly find a new quarterback in 2025. The current group of Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder have not done enough to help the team play competitive football.
While many expect the Raiders to select a quarterback with their first-round pick, the team may not be in love with any of the top options. If that is the case, they could explore selecting a signal caller on the second or third day of the draft.
If they do that, let’s break down a few options they could consider.
Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - There may not be a quarterback who has improved his chances of being an NFL player than the ‘Maple Missle.’
Rourke, the 2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year at Ohio, transferred to Indiana to play for new Coach Curt Cignetti, who has maximized his skill set in an explosive offense. Rourke is a smart, accurate quarterback who does a nice job scanning the field and throwing with precision.
He has NFL size at 6-foot-5 and 231 pounds. The only knocks on him are his lack of athleticism and his age. If the Raiders want a quarterback who could be ready to play right away, Rourke could be an option later in the draft.
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - Another player with lots of experience, Gabriel has done an excellent job leading the No. 1 team in the country.
Gabriel is also a bit older, but the lefty has thrown for 3,066 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has great football IQ, has a solid arm, and can make plays with his legs.
Gabriel is not very big or has the strongest arm, which will prevent him from being selected higher. However, the Raiders could take a chance on him late.
Riley Leonard, Notre Dame - Yet another transfer, Leonard has helped lead the Fighting Irish to a top-five record and a potential position in the College Football Playoff.
Leonard has thrown for 1,937 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, completing 65.3 percent of his passes. He is a true dual-threat quarterback, rushing for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Leonard is a bit mechanically raw and may not be able to beat teams by scanning the field and processing defenses. However, with some good coaching from a new offensive staff, the Raiders could maximize Leonard’s talents.
