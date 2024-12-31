Numbers Show Raiders' O'Connell Similar to Texans Star Stroud
One of the biggest storylines for this Las Vegas Raiders offseason will be their pursuit of a franchise quarterback.
The team may have played themselves out of a top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft with their last two victories, so a path to landing one of the two best quarterback prospects is now much more difficult.
However, the Raiders’ franchise quarterback could already be on the roster.
Over the past few games, Aidan O’Connell has played his best football of the season, completing almost 61 percent of his passes for 943 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. He looks like the same player from the second half of the 2023 season, which could be the best version of him.
While many fans may not be convinced O’Connell is the future of the Silver and Black, the numbers tell a different story.
Through his first two seasons, O’Connell has performed similarly to Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud, who the team selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft.
In his rookie season, Stroud looked like the future of the quarterback position, throwing 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, He has regressed significantly this season, throwing only 19 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. While the Texans are still one of the top teams in the AFC, this has not been the season Houston fans hoped for from their promising quarterback.
Comparatively, O’Connell’s two seasons are similar to Stroud’s 2024. O’Connell has only one fewer touchdown pass, fewer interceptions, and similar completion percentages and passer ratings.
O’Connell has also done so with much less stability around him. He has been through four offensive coordinators in two seasons (Mick Lombardi, Bo Hardegree, Luke Getsy, and Scott Turner), while Stroud has had Bobby Slowik in two seasons. Slowik was a popular head coaching candidate in last year’s cycle.
No one is arguing that O’Connell is better than Stroud. He isn’t. The numbers compared between the two simply paint an interesting picture, considering one is viewed as a franchise star, and the Raiders must desperately upgrade from the other.
While the Raiders will still likely find an upgrade at quarterback, O’Connell deserves a fair shot at the starting job. Better offensive stability around him could lead to a career season from the former Purdue star.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE