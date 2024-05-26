OC Luke Getsy on Offense, Running Backs
Luke Getsy took over the offensive coordinator position in February, and he has quickly found himself operating an offense that could be one of the most talented going into the 2024 regular season.
Getsy will have an offensive line that has a combination of youth and experience. Stalwarts Kolton Millar and Andre James highlight a group that added two veteran Pro Bowlers in Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat and rookie talent Jackson Powers-Johnson.
The wide receiver trio of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker could prove to be explosive, and generational rookie Brock Bowers and 2023 first-round pick Michael Mayer could be dominant in two tight-end sets.
"It's a great group, I don't want to compare, you know. I've been fortunate to be part of a lot of really good teams, right. Aaron [Rodgers] own three of his four MVPs while I was in Green Bay and that's not because of just Aaron, right, I mean there's a lot of talent around him, too," Getsy told reporters. "This is a talented group, we're excited to work with them and ... it's going to be really cool to find different ways to make it all mesh together. We're really excited to make it work with everybody."
The position group that might be most slept on is the Raiders running backs -- headlined by Zamir White.
"I think it's a really cool group, I think you have guys with different backgrounds, different styles, but like I say all the time ... this isn't the time of the year for running backs," Getsy said. "Backs got to put the pads on and that's really when you find out. So, yeah it's fun to see them and their fast and they look the part and they're getting better at all of their assignments but we know that those types of players, when they get the pads on at training camp, that's when you really start to find out how much you like that group.
"But they're a really good group of guys, they work hard, they work together, they're competition with each other."
Whether or not this is Getsy's most talented offense, one thing is certain -- it could be the X-factor the Raiders need for a playoff berth.
