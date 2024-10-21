Offense Remains an Issue in Raiders' Loss to Rams
Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-5 on the season after falling to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-15.
This game was the most frustrating kind of loss. The Raiders had several opportunities to take the lead and put the ball in the end zone, but they got in their own way and repeatedly had to settle for field goals.
The Raiders have struggled offensively for several weeks. From a lack of run game to a lack of an answer at quarterback, very little has gone right for this team on the offensive side of the ball.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Aidan O’Connell suffered a thumb injury that is believed to be a break. It is a very tough situation for a Raiders team searching for a spark at the position.
The Raiders had to return to Gardner Minshew II, who has often put the ball in harm’s way this season. That is exactly what happened in this game, as he lost a fumble and threw three interceptions, including the back-breaking, game-ending pick to Jaylen McCollough.
It is brutal for an offense when they get close to scoring but end up giving the ball back to the other team. It is especially brutal when that happens four times.
What can the Raiders do to turn things around offensively? They have not found a consistent option at quarterback and the run game has not gotten going nearly well enough. Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy has struggled to put together an effective game plan through seven games this season.
Brock Bowers continues to be the only bright spot in the offense. He caught 10 passes for 93 yards, again leading the team in receiving.
However, the Raiders have not gotten enough out of their pass-catchers outside of Bowers. Without Jakobi Meyers, there are not enough weapons on the outside. The Raiders got just 49 receiving yards out of their wide receivers.
The Raiders are 2-5 and have lost three straight. Offensively, things have looked bad, with seemingly no end in sight.
It is up to Pierce to work with Getsy and find a game plan that will work. If they cannot figure something out, things could get more out of hand than they already are.
