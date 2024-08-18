Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy Will be a Game-Changer for Aidan O'Connell, Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders will be led by their defense this upcoming season. However, their offense has the chance to surprise many this season.
Through training camp and two preseason games, Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy has already shown that, at the very least, the Raiders now have an offensive scheme made for today’s National Football League, unlike last season.
Through two preseason games, quarterback Aidan O’Connell has completed 21 of his 29 passes for 172 yards in limited playing time. Few players on the Raiders offense will be as impacted by Getsy’s arrival as O’Connell. The second-year quarterback says he is enjoying playing in Getsy’s offense so far, as the offensive coordinator is willing to consider the players’ thoughts and feelings.
“Luke has done a great job,” O’Connell said. “He really did a great job in [Organized Team Activities] and then in [training] camp, and now, since we started preseason games of just hearing us out, wanting to know what we like and what we don’t like. It is really an awesome, open dialogue between him [and the players]. He is very open with what he’s thinking and wants to know what we’re thinking. So, I have definitely enjoyed my time with Luke.”
Last season, O’Connell struggled at times because of many things outside his control. The team’s offensive scheme and playcalling were two of those things. While the Raiders undoubtedly needed to see plenty of development and growth from O’Connell this offseason, the organization also needed to help the young quarterback with a better roster, offensive scheme, and offensive coordinator. The Raiders did each of those things this offseason.
The Raiders have already started to see their offseason moves, and O’Connell’s development pay dividends this preseason. O’Connell has looked more comfortable running the offense, completing passes at every level of opposing defenses. He has led long drives, proving he understands Getsy’s goals on offense.
While the Raiders offense will sometimes struggle, as every offense does in the NFL at one point or another, the unit will not be nearly as challenging to watch as last season. Getsy could be cooking something special for the Raiders offense this upcoming season.
