Once the Team's Weakest Link, the Raiders' OL is Gradually Improving
The Las Vegas Raiders invested heavily into their offensive line this offseason via the NFL Draft and free agency. The Raiders spent two of their three top draft picks on the offensive line and added a pass-catching tight end with solid blocking skills as well.
In the second round of the draft, the Raiders selected offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and offensive tackle DJ Glaze in the third round. The Raiders’ offensive line struggled early this season, as they started veterans at Powers-Johnson and Glaze’s respective positions. However, circumstances forced the Raiders to turn to both rookie offensive linemen and both have responded well.
While the Raiders' offensive line still has plenty of room for improvement, the unit has made a noticeable improvement since both rookies were inserted into the starting lineup. Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy credited both offensive linemen with handling all that has been thrown at them well.
"Yeah, I think both of them [have been productive],” Getsy said. “I mean, to have rookies play as early as they have to play, that's a difficult task. And they're both playing at a pretty good level, and their play style matches what we're looking for. I think the intelligence level, their ability to handle all the different things that they've had to handle, the caliber of players that they've had to handle.”
The success both rookies have had has positively impacted the offensive line as a whole. Getsy is appreciative of how both Powers-Johnson and Glaze have been a part of establishing a new culture along the offensive line on and off the field.
“I think all that just speaks volumes to what they're doing in the O-line room, the culture we talked about that they're building in there, and the toughness and physicality that we're trying to bring in that room,” Getsy said. "And those two guys epitomize that. And I think it's really cool to see young guys just continue to grow and get better every week, and I think that's what we're seeing. They're getting comfortable with what they're doing.
Getsy noted that both rookies have done well at one of the main aspects of playing along the offensive line, which is communicating. As the Raiders prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Getsy hopes the offensive line continues to be productive.
“They're getting comfortable communicating across the board,” Getsy said. “And some young guys that are following really good leaders like Kolton [Miller] in the room, I think eventually, one day that'll be them too. They just keep getting better. And that's what we're just looking for. Everyone just keeps getting better every day."
The Raiders’ offensive line was the cause of many of the offense’s issues to start the season. However, the Raiders have had their two best rushing games of the season over the last two weeks, proving that the line is improving. Getsy and the Raiders hope that trend continues against the Steelers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.