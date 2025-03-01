WATCH: Everything Oregon's Gabriel Said at the NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback. The 2025 NFL Draft offers a shaky handful of quarterbacks, but Oregon's Dillon Gabriel is one that brings intrigue with his experience and ability to read defenses.
Gabriel spoke at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and Las Vegas Raiders On SI has it all right here:
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll spoke at the combine this week. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: Patrick Graham is someone that had some opportunities elsewhere, what went behind that decision to make sure that he stayed in Las Vegas?
Coach Carroll: "In putting the staff together, I really wanted to see if I could bring some people that had been with me that I could have background with, that could help me share the ideas and the concepts of what we were going to present. I wanted to get guys that had never been with me before, so they had to learn it with us for a couple reasons. One, I wanted the guys that had been with me to help have to teach those guys and to share with them. And then the third element of it, was to get some guys that had been in the program so that they could give us an advantage, a leg up on the continuity that's necessary. Knowing the players, knowing the system, knowing the division, all of that. So there was really three elements of putting it together. Patrick [Graham] and Robbie Leonard were right at the top of the list to get that done. It's been done. It's working out quite well."
Q: You and John Spytek have talked about the collaborative process, but when it comes to something like veto power have you decided on that?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, we're going to be collaborative. We're going to do this thing together. It hasn't been any different in the last 20 years that I've been doing this. To me, I'm using everybody that's around me. They're using me in every way that we possibly can, and we're going to work out our decisions, and that's to draw the best that we have to offer. And that means sometimes you got to discuss hard and long to get to the point, but you’ve got to know when to and when not to. John [Spytek] being in his first time doing this job, in particular, he doesn't come across like he's never done this before. He comes across like he's been around. He's gets it. He has a mentality, he has an approach and an idea of what he's all about. I'm going to make that come to life. I'm going to try to help him in every way I possibly can to be just fully prepared and ready and balanced when he makes the choices in a decision that he makes, that we share it. So it's going to be really a good deal."
Q: You're known for prolific offenses, but a lot of people don't know the commitment you have to
running the football. Would you talk about how important that is?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, to me we get misled by star power in so many different ways in the flashy stuff, but in reality, this game has to be played from some fundamental approaches and aspects of it. And whereas the quarterback position gains all of the attention and all of that, the quarterback position needs to be supported in every way possible so that they can be as effective as they're able to be. And that takes a combination of elements that make up the support of the QB. The running game is a huge element of that. Not just so that you can run the football. It isn’t like three yards in the cloud of dust, that isn’t what we’re talking about. You have to be able to run the football so that you can control your aspect of the game and take care of the ball so that the quarterback isn't under duress, he isn't in issues, he's not behind the sticks, he's not behind the game, he's not behind the score because of the way the defense plays, the way the special teams play, and we try to build a team around the quarterback position. Because as Coach [Bill] Walsh said a long time, it's the hardest position in professional sports to play. We need to do everything we can to facilitate and make it as easy as possible for that guy. So that's why the running game is so fundamental to it. But if you don't take care of the ball, none that matters. So it's really the basics and the foundation of this game that comes to life regardless of what level you're playing at. And that's what I'm saying, I watched all the way through this year. It was so obvious about how the game fits together. And hopefully we'll be able to do every bit of that."
