Raiders' Bowers Receives High Praise from Well-Respected Source
The Las Vegas Raiders hope tight end Brock Bowers continues on the pace that he started with last season. Bowers' historical rookie season proved he is a player the Raiders can build around.
Las Vegas has even more weapons this season and has made an upgrade at quarterback, both of which should benefit Bowers.
The Associated Press recently released its rankings of the top tight ends in the National Football League. Raiders second-year tight end Brock Bowers was voted as the second-best tight end in the league entering the 2025 season.
"Bowers burst on the scene during a record-setting rookie season when his 1,194 yards receiving were the most ever by a rookie tight end and his 112 catches were the most ever by any rookie. Bowers was a first-team All-Pro and quickly established himself as perhaps the top receiving threat at the position," The AP said.
While Bowers will likely still see success, he may not replicate the season he had last season, as the Raiders have more tools on the offensive side of the ball.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted that the Raiders have several tight ends other than Bowers who could make an impact this season as well.
"I think Mike [Mayer] has been outstanding since I've been here. And for all of us, we came in kind of tabula rasa, we're a blank slate. I mean, we watch film of all the players just to kind of get an understanding of what they did, but didn't make any decisions on anything until you see him here. And Mike's been fantastic since day one of the offseason program when we started early in April there, and in what he did just in the weight room, what he's done in the meeting room, and then what we did in phase two, and then what he's continued to do here," Kelly said.
"So, really, really excited about him. And there's never a position anywhere where a coach will say, 'You know what, we have too many good players.' Like that's never the case, especially in this league, because everybody's really talented that you're going to go against. So the more tight ends we can get, the more wide outs we can get, the more running backs we can get, the more quarterbacks you can get, then we'll continue to take them.
But I think Mike's been outstanding, and I checked, you can play with two tight ends in a game at the same time, and sometimes you can play with three tight ends, they told me. So, maybe we can get to that if we have to."
