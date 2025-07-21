The Raiders' Worst-Case Scenario Heading into Training Camp
Last season was a brutal one for the Las Vegas Raiders. Seemingly, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. The Raiders made plenty of moves this offseason, they believe will make them more competitive, but anything can happen in the National Football League.
Anything, such as the Raiders finishing with the same record this season as they did last season.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network recently analyzed the worst-possible scenarios for the Raiders this upcoming season. He believes after all of the changes the Raiders made this season, another 4-13 season.
"The Las Vegas Raiders went 4-13 last season. Since then, they hired Pete Carroll as their head coach, traded for Geno Smith to become their quarterback, signed Jeremy Chinn and Germaine Pratt in free agency, and drafted Ashton Jeanty to be their running back," Infante said.
"Let’s get one thing clear: the Raiders are still a massive work in progress. They also play in a ruthless AFC West, making winning divisional games difficult. But with better coaching and a better roster, last year’s performance feels like Las Vegas’ worst-case scenario heading into 2025.
During the NFL Combine, Carroll noted that he and General Manager John Spytek will work in unison to help expedite the Raiders' turnaround. Las Vegas has undoubtedly improved this offseason, but still need more improvement on the roster.
"Yeah, we're going to be collaborative. We're going to do this thing together. It hasn't been any different in the last 20 years that I've been doing this. To me, I'm using everybody that's around me. They're using me in every way that we possibly can, and we're going to work out our decisions, and that's to draw the best that we have to offer. And that means sometimes you got to discuss hard and long to get to the point, but you’ve got to know when to and when not to," Carroll said.
"John [Spytek], being in his first time doing this job, in particular, he doesn't come across like he's never done this before. He comes across like he's been around. He gets it. He has a mentality, he has an approach, and an idea of what he's all about. I'm going to make that come to life. I'm going to try to help him in every way I possibly can to be just fully prepared and ready and balanced when he makes the choices in a decision that he makes, that we share it. So it's going to be really a good deal."
