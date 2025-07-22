Carroll Knows What He Wants the Raiders to Look Like
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been an eventful one. The moves the Raiders made this season has led to increased expectations. Still, the Raiders have work to do to live up to those expectations.
Earlier this offseason, Carroll explained what he hopes the Raiders will look like.
"The time I've had with John [Spytek], and really it connects with Tom [Brady] as well, because Tom and John are very well connected. To feel the continuity of our competitiveness and our approach and outlook and how we want to picture this thing coming together, it's just as solid as it could possibly be. And I couldn't be more fired up about it, because when Tom talks and when John talks and when I talk, we're talking the same language. It's been a seamless start to this thing," Carroll said.
"And so, I didn't know, I didn't know that till we started hanging out. The relationship between the head coach and the general manager, to me, is the most important relationship in the NFL. And it was when John Schneider and I started 14-15 years ago now. And so, I really treasure this relationship and I'm going to make it as good as possible. Well, this is John and Tom and their outlook of stuff has made it really easier, and it's facilitated.
Carroll also noted that the changes the Raiders have made are not the types of moves that a team that is planning a long rebuild would make. Carroll stressed the fact that the Raiders are looking to make significant progress as soon as possible.
Las Vegas has revamped their offense in a major way. It is fair to expect a reasonable improvement this season.
"And so, you'll see in the efforts that we're making to put this team together that we're not holding back. There's no timeline that we're going to try to do something good somewhere down the road so we can feel okay about ourselves," Carroll said.
"We're going for it. And it's exactly the way I wanted to do it and hoped I would have partners in doing so, and these guys are really big time. And so, hopefully you'll see, it'll be obvious. But right now, there's a great feeling about where we're trying to go and the togetherness that we're feeling about that."
