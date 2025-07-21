3 Players Whose Play Could Positively Impact the Raiders' Trajectory
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for another season, they need their roster to step up to the plate after an offseason of significant changes. The Silver and Black are ready to move past a forgettable 2024-25 season.
The Raiders should be an improved team this season, but only time will tell.
At the NFL Combine Carroll noted that it will take time to complete the turnaround the Raiders are seeking. However, the Raiders made moves this offseason that could turn things around quickly.
"Yeah, this is the same process. This is not a different process than the last couple times I had a shot at it. It does take some time to get your foothold, and we've got a lot of philosophy and approach that is unique to the way we do things, that takes some time to get that going," Caroll said.
"Meanwhile, it's right now. And so that's a really fun part of it. The urgency is there. It's so obvious, but yet there's so much teaching and learning that's going on that's really exciting to me. So we'll see how it goes. It does take some time. I don't know how long. I'm ready to go right now."
Although the Raiders have made several changes they believe will help them in the long term, they also have players who can make an immediate positive impact.
1. Elandon Roberts
The Raiders are replacing multiple linebackers after the departures of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. After years of continuity at linebacker, the Raiders enter the upcoming season with anything but. However, replacing Spillane with a much more affordable veteran presence was a quality move for the Raiders in a linebacker market where few affordable quality options were available. If Roberts can stay healthy and perform well, a questionable Raiders defense may surprise many this upcoming season.
2. Ashton Jeanty
The Raiders' production of a serviceable ground game could have a positive impact on the team as a whole, not just on the offense. The Raiders' decision to draft Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the draft is proof of how desperately they need to improve their ground game and how confident they are that Jeanty is the running back to help them do so. If Jeanty has even a mediocre rookie season, it would be better than what the Raiders have had as of late.
3. Geno Smith
Considering the problems the Raiders have had at the quarterback position over the past few seasons, and the fact that quarterback is the most critical position on the field, there is no way Smith could be left off of this list. The Raiders have had arguably the worst group of quarterbacks in the league over the past two seasons. If Smith can stay healthy and Jeanty is at least servicable, Smith could add at least a couple of wins for the Raiders.
