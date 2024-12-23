Player Grades for Raiders' Victory over Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the win column after a 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Raiders now have three wins on the season, snapping a 10-game losing streak that dates back to October. The players were thrilled about the victory, but Raider Nation was not.
Despite detestation from the fans, the feeling inside the Raiders organization is relief that the losses have ended. It was a complete team effort, with timely offensive plays and a defensive stifling.
There were a few great individual performances on both sides of the ball for Coach Antonio Pierce’s team, performances that deserve good grades.
Let’s evaluate three Raiders’ days and give out some grades.
Tight end Brock Bowers - We’re running out of words for Bowers’ rookie season. That doesn’t mean we’ll stop writing about him, though.
Bowers caught 11 passes for 99 yards, bringing his season total to 101 receptions (4th in NFL) for 1,067 yards (9th in NFL) and four touchdowns.
The Raiders have a future superstar with Bowers. His impressive rookie season continued on Sunday afternoon, and he should continue to set records over the final two games of the season.
Grade: A
Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao - Pola-Mao’s ability to step in for the injured Marcus Epps has been tremendous for the Silver and Black in 2024.
Pola-Mao led the team in tackles on the game with 11, bringing his season total to 43. He was everywhere for the Raiders in this game, thriving defending both the run and pass.
Epps and Tre’von Moehrig are both free agents after this season, and if the Raiders lose one, they can feel good about the fact that Pola-Mao is still around.
Defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson - One of the greatest success stories of the Raiders’ season has been the resurgence of Chaisson.
Grade: B-
The former first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft got some revenge against his former team on Sunday, making two tackles and sacking Mac Jones. He now has 26 tackles and three sacks as a Raider.
If the Raiders do not retain Malcolm Koonce, they have Chaisson to fill his role opposite Maxx Crosby.
Grade: B
