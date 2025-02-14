PODCAST: Five QBs to Watch in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders, under new GM John Spytek and new minority owner Tom Brady, along with Pete Carroll, are on the hunt for the answer to the Silver and Black's quarterback woes.
While Aidan O'Connell could develop into the proven guy, after two seasons, he hasn't yet solidified that role, and it behooves the Raider Nation to keep looking everywhere to find their next franchise signal caller.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast digs into the top three quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft with complete scouting reports and two names you can't overlook.
Additionally, we offer you a partial transcript from the recent press conference with Pete Carroll and John Spytek.
Q: What are your thoughts on putting together your staff? Coach Carroll: "Yeah, well, we're in the midst of getting started. Like John [Spytek] and I, we're just getting started at it. However, we have been talking to some people and we're trying to put this thing together. I'm really looking for people that have been with me, that understand the philosophy to some extent. I want guys that have never been around me before so they have to learn what we're all about and we can watch the process of them learning what we're all about and what we expect, and then I'm hoping that we can maintain some of the terrific coaches that are on the staff, too, so we can have the benefit of the insights that they bring and the continuity that they can generate for us. So it's a combination of people that we're looking for. But it's all going to fall back into the same thing. We want ball people. We want guys that love the game. Obviously if nothing else, we've hammered that home today, John. We want to make sure that we do that. Also, it's important to find people that can help us grow and challenge us, and those also -- I know in my history, I need people to keep me on track. As you can tell, I get pretty juiced up and I'm going to get going. I need people to keep me balanced. That's why Glena has been so important over the years, to keep me rolling. So it'll be a combination to get that done. If we do it well, it's out there for us, and we've got a lot of people that are really interested. So we've got to do a great job of that."
Q: John, you've been a part of successful teams that have won Super Bowls and it's been a mix of home grown talent as well as players that you got through free agency or trades. How do you straddle that balance between every GM wants to build through the draft but also taking some swings in free agency and trades?
Spytek: "That's a great question. I don't think there's any perfect way to do it. For us in Tampa recently it was definitely draft and develop. I think at the start of the season 44 of the players that made the initial 53 were drafted or signed by us as undrafted free agents. I think all but two starters were. But at the end of the day, we're going to look anywhere we can to find a good football player. I don't care if it's at Michigan, Ohio State. It pains me to say Ohio State, but I'm going to have to respect them. But our job is to be so open minded where we will literally go anywhere in the country, anywhere in Canada to find a good football player. I always admired the way that they started in Seattle at the quarterback position in particular. They just kept taking shots and shots and shots. They traded, they drafted guys high, they found their way to Russell. What an unbelievable move that was. He was a little bit different. He was under six feet at a time when most quarterbacks were over six feet, so willing to think outside the box a little bit. These are things that I've learned throughout my career. Yes, we want to draft and develop because it's the best way to build a solid foundation of a team and then to reward those players with second contracts because we know exactly what we're doing. But if the opportunity comes to sign a Tom Brady or a Baker Mayfield or trade for a Jason Pierre-Paul or Rob Gronkowski, just examples of my career, we will absolutely do that when the team is ready and the organization is ready for that."
