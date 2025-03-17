PODCAST: Las Vegas Raiders Insider Scouting Report on Elandon Roberts
LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed former Pittsburgh Steelers star Elandon Roberts to bolster the linebacker corps.
On this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, our Hondo Carpenter is joined by Pittsburgh Steelers On SI beat writer Noah Strackbein for this special analysis of Roberts and his future with the Raiders:
Below is a partial transcript.
Q: We didn't really get a chance to talk to you much last year, unfortunately. Where are you on your rehab? And how frustrating a situation was last year, getting hurt like you did and missing the season?
Koonce: "I'm in a good place in my rehab. Feel good. Trust the Raiders training staff over here, lifting staff, they’ve been putting me in a good place, in a good position. And it was extremely frustrating. It's like an overall feeling that you let people down, even though it's something that you couldn't help, but I'm happy that's behind me, and I can only look forward."
Q: I know going into last season, you guys had high hopes for that defensive line group with yourself, Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, etc. It's early on, but what do you think you guys can accomplish this year if all you guys are healthy?
Koonce: "I think the sky's the limit for us. I think that all we got to do is just take it one step at a time, one game at a time, and that's it. Just be true to ourselves and play how we know we can play."
Q: You worked last year obviously on your recovery, but Maxx Crosby and all your teammates talked about how hard you work just continuing to get better. When you're injured like that, what other things were you able to work on, that obviously you couldn't with your injury?
Koonce: "You can kind of take some time to come back to the drawing board and look at your old film and look at film across the league. Also, since you're not playing, you can pay attention to guys on the team. So, just focusing on stuff that you see across the league and that you can implement in your game, that's something I was doing, and just kind of reflecting on my career so far."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.