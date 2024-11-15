Potential OC Candidates for Raiders
After just nine games, the Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy this week.
Getsy’s offense ranked near the bottom of the NFL in several statistical categories. The team could not run the football and did not have good enough quarterback play to sustain drives consistently.
Scott Turner is the team’s Interim Offensive Coordinator, and he could very well earn the full-time gig if he turns things around. Turner previously served as the team’s passing game coordinator.
If not, the Raiders have a wide pool of offensive coordinator candidates from which to choose.
So, who are they?
Let’s take a closer look at three.
Josh McCown, Quarterbacks Coach, Minnesota Vikings - A long-time NFL quarterback and former Raider, McCown has done a nice job in a positional role with the Vikings and previously the Carolina Panthers.
McCown has been instrumental in reviving Sam Darnold’s career. The former third-overall pick has helped the Vikings to a 7-2 record.
McCown previously interviewed for the Houston Texans head coaching job but ultimately did not take it. He could take on a play-calling role for the Silver and Black and revamp their offense.
Thomas Brown, Interim Offensive Coordinator, Chicago Bears - The Bears also made an offensive coordinator change, moving on from Shane Waldron this week. Enter Thomas Brown.
A former NFL running back, Brown served under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams as their assistant head coach while also coaching running backs and tight ends.
Brown also served as the offensive coordinator of the Panthers and is a well-respected mind across the NFL.
Coaches from McVay’s tutelage are often successful when they take on bigger roles, so he could help the Raiders become one of the top offenses in the league.
Marcus Brady, Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers - Brady has been around several NFL teams in his long coaching career. Could the Raiders be a long-term stop?
Brady was hired as the Chargers' passing game coordinator under new coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has a keen eye for assistant coaches, so if the Raiders want to poach a coach away from a divisional rival, they would get a good one.
Brady is a former quarterback, so he could help with a potential rookie the Raiders may select in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 45-year-old Brady could relate to a younger quarterback, making understanding his offense easier.
